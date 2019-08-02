CLOSE
Cincinnati Reds: 8 Suspended For Reds Pirates Fight

The Reds and the Pirates got into a little brawl… Which lead to players getting suspended.

Major League Baseball handed down suspensions to eight players involved in Tuesday’s brawl at the Reds-Pirates game at Great American Ball Park.

Three players on each team were suspended, and all elected to appeal. They will be allowed to play until the process is complete.

  • Pirates pitcher Keone Kela has received a 10-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of Derek Dietrich of the Reds in the bottom of the seventh inning and for his role in instigating the bench-clearing incident.
  • Reds pitcher Amir Garrett has received an eight-game suspension for inciting the bench-clearing incident by running to the area outside the Pirates’ dugout and throwing a punch in the top of the ninth inning.
  • Pirates infielder José Osuna has received a five-game suspension for his aggressive and inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident.
  • Reds pitcher Jared Hughes has received a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch at Starling Marte of the Pirates in the top of the ninth inning.
  • Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick has received a three-game suspension for his inappropriate actions during the ninth inning incident.
  • Cleveland Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig, who was then a member of the Reds, has received a three-game suspension for his aggressive actions during the ninth inning incident.
  • Reds manager David Bell has received a six-game suspension for returning to the field following his ejection; escalating the incident with his aggressive actions; his Club’s intentional pitch at Marte; and his numerous ejections this season.
  • Pirates manager Clint Hurdle has received a two-game suspension for his Club’s conduct during the incident and his Club’s multiple intentional pitches thrown at Dietrich this season.

All of the suspended players were fined undisclosed amounts. Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Reds outfielder Phillip Ervin also were fined, as were several players on both teams for taking part in the brawl while on the injured list.

