Real Housewives of Atlanta: Cast Almost Comes To Blows

The cast of Real House Wives Of Atlanta almost came to blows during the taping. Why can’t we just all get along?

Via: (LOVEBSCOTT)

The night started off all wrong when NeNe Leakes allegedly ‘came in with her bare breasts exposed,’ causing speculation as to whether or not she was under the influence. The photo above was taken by an onlooker — and it’s easy to see how NeNe’s girls could’ve made a guest appearance.

If you recall, NeNe JUST resumed filming with the rest of the ladies last month after her weeks-long suspension.

“No one cared that she was there and she got zero reaction from any of the ladies — including Marlo and Yovanna (who’s around as an ‘unofficial friend).’”

According to our sources, Yovanna and Porsha went at it as well as Kenya and NeNe.

