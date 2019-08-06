Toni Morrison: “Beloved” Author Has Passed At The Age Of 88

We have lost a true icon Toni Morrison the author of “Beloved” which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction.

Via: (Vulture)

The celebrated novelist Toni Morrison died Monday night, according to a source at her publisher, Knopf. She was 88 years old. The cause of death is not yet known. Born Chloe Ardella Wofford, Morrison was best known for her critically acclaimed and best-selling novel Beloved, which won the 1988 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. Among her other memorable and influential novels Jazz (1992) and Paradise (1997); the three books comprise a loose trilogy. Just after the last of them was published, Morrison was awarded a Nobel Prize in Literature, becoming the first black woman of any nationality to do so.

By then, she had already written six novels; she would go on to write five more. Her latest, God Help the Child, was published in 2015. She wrote through the toughest of times, including the death of her son in 2010. “I stopped writing until I began to think, he would be really put out if he thought that he had caused me to stop,” Morrison told Interview magazine around the release of her ninth novel, Home, in 2012.

Also On 100.3: