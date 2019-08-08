CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Ohio: Did The Cat Start The Fire???

Blame it on the cat. That’s right the cat is being blamed for knocking a candle over onto the bed.

Via: (WKRC)

A cat knocked over a candle onto a bed, starting a fire that heavily damaged a Pleasant Ridge duplex.

Fire crews were called to a duplex on Lawndale Avenue, off of Montgomery Road, at about midnight.

Six people were inside the duplex at the time. They all made it out safely.

District Chief Warren Weeks said he believes a total of two dogs, a snake, and 13 cats were inside the duplex at the time of the fire. “We tried to save as many cats as we could. There were several cats, 13, and some of them did not make it. My guys were telling me they were grabbing the cats and bringing them out and shooing them down the steps, but the cats kept going into the building, what can you do?”

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Blamed , cat , cincinnati , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , Fire , For , Ohio , pleasant ridge

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 4 weeks ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 2 years ago
04.18.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close