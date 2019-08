There was a fatal shooting in Fairfield over the weekend.

Via: (WKRC)

A weekend shooting in Fairfield has turned fatal. Tika Katel, 57, died from his injuries on Monday.

Katel was shot on Sigmon Way, near Resor Road, at about 3:15 p.m. on August 10. He was flown by medical helicopter to UC Medical Center.

Fairfield Police have not said what may have led up to the shooting or if they know who shot Katel.

