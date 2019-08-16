Cincinnati: Some Family’s Barred From Benefiting From Ohio Victims Compensation

Via: (WKRC)

Ohio’s Victims of Crime Compensation Program has a loophole that is disqualifying many people from the program who truly need the money.

The program is designed to compensate victims of violent crime — and their survivors — if victims are murdered.

But it turns out many of those survivors end up paying all their own bills because they’re paying for a crime the victim may have committed before his death.

Take the case of Daniel “Chaz” Dudley. It happened in the flash of an eye and the flash of a muzzle – he was killed in Colerain Township in 2007.

“My son was in innocent passenger in a car and he was murdered.”

Hope Dudley was Chaz’s mom. While she was grieving the loss of her son, she lost wages, had to pay for the funeral, and help take care of his five children.