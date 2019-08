Colin Kaepernick took to his instagram to thank

Eric Reid, Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson and mimicked Jay’s ‘moved past’ language, taking a not-so-subtle swipe at the rapper.

“My Brothers @e_reid35 @kstills @ithinkisee12 continue to fight for the people, even in the face of death threats. They have never moved past the people and continue to put their beliefs into action. Stay strong Brothers!!”

Also On 100.3: