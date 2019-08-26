CLOSE
Black Panther 2: Is On The Way!!!

 

I don’t know about you but I am excited that there’s a Black Panther 2 in the works… Black Panther 1 was so good I hope 2 will surpass 1… How do you think it will do? Will you go to support the film?

The highly-anticipated film will hit theaters on May 6, 2022.

There aren’t too many details on the plot thus far, but Marvel Studio president Kevin Feige said that Ryan Coogler already has a title and a villain planned.

“We’re really hard at work on it trying to give you something special,” Ryan said after joining Kevin on stage. “We’re gonna take our time; we want it to be right.”

