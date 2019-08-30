CLOSE
Cincinnati: Teen Hit By A Car In A Crosswalk Is Recovering!!!!

I’m glad to see this young lady is ok because things could have been much worse. Now she is making a recovery.

Via: (WKRC)

Na’Kaylah Lindsay, 13, was knocked unconscious on Glenway Avenue Thursday morning as she made her way to school. Cincinnati Police say the Western Hills High School student had the right of way and the driver ran a red light.

“She was bleeding out her ears, her brain is swelled up, her left leg is broken,” said Na’Kaylah’s mother, Tierra Lindsay.

“I didn’t know what was going on, and all I knew was my daughter was laying on the ground unconscious. I had no words,” said Tierra.

The driver, Raven Johnson, was cited on scene.

“She should be in jail or something. Come on, man. Come on,” said Tierra.

