Kevin Hart injured in serious car accident

The Big Game Day Party Hosted by 50 Cent + Kevin Hart

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

 

Sunday morning comedian / actor Kevin Hart was injured in a serious car accident that left 2 passengers trapped inside.

According to the Hollywood Reporter and the California Highway Patrol, Hart was not driving the car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda.

The car rolled down an embankment into a ditch, Jared Black the driver and Rachel Broxeterman was trapped inside. All were injured but Hart and Black sought medical attention from the hospital after going to a nearby hospital.

Kevin Hart  has showed his vintage car that he purchased as a 40th birthday present in July

Alcohol was not a determining factor in the crash.

We wish Kevin a speedy recovery!

 

car crash , hart , Kevin Hart

Photos
