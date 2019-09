The season ticket sales for Ohio State college football has dropped by 2,300 this season!

According to the Columbus Dispatch it is the biggest drop of tickets in almost a decade.

Down 4% since last years sales of 51,000 non student season tickets are possibly attributed to the absence of Michigan on the home schedule this year.

The 5th ranked Ohio State plays The University of Cincinnati at noon on Saturday September 7th.

