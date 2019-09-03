Kevin Hart: Recovering After Back Surgery & He Is Walking!!!

Kevin Hart is recovering this morning after having major back surgery. Let’s continue to pray for Kevin and his family.

via TMZ:

A source connected to Kevin tells us doctors completed successful back surgery on Kevin Sunday evening. Another source told us the comedian is expected to remain in the hospital for at least a couple of days while he recovers.

TMZ broke the story … Kevin was miraculously able to walk away from the accident early Sunday morning on L.A.’s treacherous Mulholland Highway — with assistance from a bodyguard — but was rushed to a hospital with what cops called a “major back injury.”

Jared Black, the man who was driving Kevin’s vintage Plymouth Barracuda at the time of the accident, was pinned in the crushed vehicle and also seriously injured. He was airlifted to UCLA Medical Center and we’re told he’s surrounded by family members as he also recovers. (LoveBScott)

