Cincinnati: You Will Receive Wireless Emergency Alert Test Today!!!

 

There is an emergency alert system warning going out today. The alert will be sent via text message, so if your phone goes off just know that’s what it is.

Via: (WKRC)

Cell phones across Hamilton County will sound with a special tone and vibration, followed by a text message Wednesday.

Emergency Management and Homeland Security officials will conduct a countywide test of the wireless emergency alert system.

The text message will go out at 9 a.m. and will say it’s a test. You won’t have to do anything.

The test is a way to see if the wireless emergency alert system is an effective way to warn the public about emergencies in Hamilton County.

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

