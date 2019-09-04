Netflix: Is Trying Something New!!!

Netflix is changing up the game in 2019. They are experimenting with releasing just one episode a week for a few of its newest series. How do you feel about this I don’t know if I want them switching up my bing watching capabilities.

via ComicBook:

The new season of The Great British Baking Show (Collection 7) is the first program to get the updated weekly treatment. It has usually been released differently in the US and UK, allowing Netflix to release it all at once. However, this time around, Netflix really wants to keep the suspense of eliminations alive.

If you go look at the listing for The Great British Baking Show on Netflix, you’ll see just one episode available for Collection 7. There are future episodes shown but none of them are able to be watched. Instead, there is just a date for the release of that single episode. Releasing each episode weekly will allow viewers to keep up with the reality competition just as they do shows that air on cable. (LoveBScott)

