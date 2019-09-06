CLOSE
Jay-Z & NFL: Donated $400,000 To Two Chicago Charities

How do you feel about Jay-Z and the NFL donated $400,000 to Chicago charities.

VIA: (LoveBScott)

Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and the NFL donated $400,000 to two Chicago charities as part of its Inspire Change initiative — the Better Boys Foundation Family Services and The Crusher’s Club.

The latter, The Crusher’s Club, has a past of supporting Trump, declaring ‘All Lives Matter’ and cutting the locs off of Black youth as  “symbolic of change and their desire for a better life!”

What  The Fasho?

