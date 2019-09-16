Beyonce: Behind The Scenes Of “The Gift”

Beyonce takes us behind the scenes for the making of “The Gift”. Check out the video below!

via People:

In Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift, she shares candid footage and interviews about each track on the album with the people who made it possible, including her 7-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

“Viewers will be taken through the creative process as Beyoncé carefully curates the album, creating new music and collaborating with exceptionally talented artists and producers, while seeking inspiration from deeply rooted African influences,” the synopsis reads. “This creativity is informed by her travels throughout the continent, from the tranquility of the pyramids of Egypt to the bustling and joyous atmospheres of Nigeria and South Africa. The narrative, steeped in love and appreciation, highlights the beauty of the people and the vibrant sounds of a pulsating continent.” (LoveBscott)

Beyoncé Presents: Making The Gift will premiere on Sept. 16 on ABC.

