Man Beats Cancer Twice & Wins The Lottery !!!

A man beat cancer twice and wins the Lottery!

via Complex:

“I am a very lucky guy,” Stu MacDonald, whose ticket ended up being worth a massive $4.6 million, said in an Oregon Lottery press release. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.” Indeed it is.

The fateful ticket was purchased by Stu on Sept. 7 at a spot in the city of Bend by the name of Ashley’s Café. The day began with his wife Claudia forgetting to participate in what had become part of a weekly routine for the couple. Claudia, on this particular day, forgot to tell Stu “Get the winning ticket.” Despite this one-off change in their lottery traditions, Stu managed to get that winning ticket anyway. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: