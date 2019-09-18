CLOSE
Fa Sho Celebrity News
HomeFa Sho Celebrity News

Man Beats Cancer Twice & Wins The Lottery !!!

A man beat cancer twice and wins the Lottery!

via Complex:

“I am a very lucky guy,” Stu MacDonald, whose ticket ended up being worth a massive $4.6 million, said in an Oregon Lottery press release. “I have survived cancer twice and here I am. This is amazing.” Indeed it is.

The fateful ticket was purchased by Stu on Sept. 7 at a spot in the city of Bend by the name of Ashley’s Café. The day began with his wife Claudia forgetting to participate in what had become part of a weekly routine for the couple. Claudia, on this particular day, forgot to tell Stu “Get the winning ticket.” Despite this one-off change in their lottery traditions, Stu managed to get that winning ticket anyway. (LoveBScott)

Don Juan Fasho

Source: CS / CS

Beats , Cancer , donjuanfasho , fasho celebrity news , lottery , man , The , twice , wins

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 2 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 2 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close