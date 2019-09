Cincinnati are you ready for a New Jack city reboot. It’s been rumored that New Jack City is about to be remade.

How do you feel about this?

Should they just leave the original alone?

via Deadline:

We are getting word from sources that Warner Bros is rebooting its 1991 neo-noir gangster film New Jack City, and that multi-hyphenate Snowfall actor and filmmaker Malcolm M. Mays is writing. (Love Bscott)

