Demi Moore Raped at 15; Man Paid Her Mom $500 To Do So

'Rough Night' New York Premeire

Source: James Devaney / Getty

Demi Moore is letting the world in on what life has been like for her despite being one of the highest-paid actresses in Hollywood. Moore has a new memoir that recounts much of her troubled life, including her mom allowing a man to rape her for $500. Her story is shocking and very sad.

On The Set Of A Few Good Men

Source: Getty Images / Getty

According to People.com, Moore has a new memoir titled, Inside Out, that she discusses with Diane Sawyer from ABC’s Good Morning America. Moore broke down why she wrote the memoir and what led her to her battles with an eating disorder and addiction.  Moore told Sawyer how she lost herself due to childhood trauma where she had to take care of her drug-addicted, suicidal, and mentally unstable mother. In her memoir, she revealed that she was raped at age 15 by a man, who then paid her mother $500 in return. She found out when the man asked her, how does it feel to know your mom sold you for $500.

Sawyer asked her if she believes her mother pimped her out. Moore said, “I think in my deep heart, no. I don’t think it was a straightforward transaction, but she still did give him the access and put me in harm’s way.”

Check out a snippet of the interview below:

 

Inside Out drops today. Will you pick it up?

 

 

Demi Moore Raped at 15; Man Paid Her Mom $500 To Do So was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

