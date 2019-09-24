Beauty Talk: Jhene Aiko Loves Blotting Papers For Daytime Makeup

If there is one celeb we can swap skincare routines with, Jhene Aiko would definitely top the list! Let’s be honest, her skin is the true epitome of beauty goals! While we know that makeup is a huge part of her lifestyle, but we can’t help but notice that her skin is always picture-perfect. So, it’s no surprise that she scored the gig as the global face of Kat Von D Beauty’s latest foundation line.

There is no denying that trying to learn our favorite celebs beauty routines can be a bit tricky. From their high-priced beauty treatments and sometimes bizarre routines, finding a way to incorporate their skincare practices into our everyday lives is easier said than done. However, the “Triggered” singer is giving us a glimpse of her go-to products. In a recent interview with ESSENCE, the star couldn’t stop raving about a skincare product that she says saves her skin while wearing makeup.

“It’s been hot right now in LA, so with that daytime makeup, you’ve got to make sure you have your blotting papers on you,” she tells ESSENCE. “Because if you just let it sit and it gets oily, then that sits on your face, that’s going to turn into a bump. So I personally always have to have blotting paper.”

She continued, “And just for sure, wash your face. Wash that makeup off as soon as you can; it’s a big one. Because if you leave makeup on, like three days later you’ll have a big bump coming up.”

We definitely agree! Blotting papers do a fabulous job of lifting away oils without disturbing our makeup. Personally, I like to use Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Blotting Papers ($16.00, fentybeauty.com) to get the job done.

While we all love how makeup enhances our beauty, it can have adverse effects on our skin if we don’t remove the product properly. Having a solid skincare routine is the only way to ensure that your skin will get the nourishment it needs.

What say you? Are you a fan of blotting papers? What products do you use to control oily makeup? Lets us know down in the comments below!

DON’T MISS:

Jhene Aiko is The New Face Of Kat Von D’s True Portrait Foundation

#BlackTwitter Goes In On Big Sean For Allegedly Cheating On Jhene Aiko

Jhene Aiko Claps Back About Cheating Rumors And Divorce

Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys 48 photos Launch gallery Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys 1. Zendaya Source:Getty 1 of 48 2. Zendaya Source:Getty 2 of 48 3. Zendaya Source:Getty 3 of 48 4. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 4 of 48 5. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 5 of 48 6. Kerry Washington Source:Getty 6 of 48 7. Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty 7 of 48 8. Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty 8 of 48 9. Taraji P. Henson Source:Getty 9 of 48 10. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon Source:Getty 10 of 48 11. Viola Davis Source:Getty 11 of 48 12. Viola Davis Source:Getty 12 of 48 13. Regina King Source:Getty 13 of 48 14. Niecy Nash Source:Getty 14 of 48 15. Niecy Nash Source:Getty 15 of 48 16. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty 16 of 48 17. RuPaul Source:Getty 17 of 48 18. Mj Rodriguez Source:Getty 18 of 48 19. Susan Kelechi Watson Source:Getty 19 of 48 20. Susan Kelechi Watson Source:Getty 20 of 48 21. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 21 of 48 22. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 22 of 48 23. Laverne Cox Source:Getty 23 of 48 24. Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty 24 of 48 25. Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty 25 of 48 26. Sterling K. Brown Source:Getty 26 of 48 27. Sterling K. Brown Source:Getty 27 of 48 28. Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathe Source:Getty 28 of 48 29. Indya Moore Source:Getty 29 of 48 30. Indya Moore Source:Getty 30 of 48 31. Melanie Liburd Source:Getty 31 of 48 32. Melanie Liburd Source:Getty 32 of 48 33. Lyric Ross Source:Getty 33 of 48 34. Charlayne Woodard Source:Getty 34 of 48 35. Kenan Thompson Source:Getty 35 of 48 36. Christina Evangeline and Kenan Thompson Source:Getty 36 of 48 37. Lonnie Chavis Source:Getty 37 of 48 38. Lonnie Chavis Source:Getty 38 of 48 39. Dyllon Burnside Source:Getty 39 of 48 40. Dyllon Burnside Source:Getty 40 of 48 41. Justin Sylvester Source:Getty 41 of 48 42. Omar Dorsey Source:Getty 42 of 48 43. Ego Nwodim Source:Getty 43 of 48 44. Eris Baker Source:Getty 44 of 48 45. Ashley Nicole Black Source:Getty 45 of 48 46. Dascha Polanco Source:Getty 46 of 48 47. Dascha Polanco Source:Getty 47 of 48 48. Dascha Polanco Source:Getty 48 of 48 Skip ad Continue reading Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys Red Carpet Rundown: The Bold, Black & Beautiful At The 2019 Emmys [caption id="attachment_3059386" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Kravitz, Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] The 2019 Emmys are underway, bringing us fabulous red carpet fashion from the Microsoft Theater in L.A. Black Hollywood came out to shine in bold colors to celebrate TV's biggest night and see who takes home the coveted Emmy statue. While HBO's Game Of Thrones leads the nominee list with 14 nominations, all eyes are on when Ava Duvernay's When They See Us, which landed nine nods. Beloved series This Is Us is up for "Outstanding Drama Series" and fan favorite Billy Porter is nominated for "Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series" for his role in Pose. Niecy Nash sparkled in custom Christian Siriano, styled by Zerina. Regina King looked luminous in Jason Wu Collection. And the men didn't come to disappoint as well. Sterling K. Brown's debonair burgundy tux was a stand-out look on the carpet and his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe stood out in a bold blue off-the-shoulders gown. And then, of course, there is Zendaya in a green sheer corset dress that literally shut the entire awards ceremony down. Get into all of the red carpet styles, below:

Beauty Talk: Jhene Aiko Loves Blotting Papers For Daytime Makeup was originally published on hellobeautiful.com