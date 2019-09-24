CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

Man Caught on Surveillance Lurking Outside Kent State Sorority House in Speedo

Security Camera Attached On White Wall

Source: Thanee Chooha Noom / EyeEm / Getty

A sorority house that is part of Kent State University got a bit of a scare when a man wearing only a speedo with a cell phone covering his face was seen outside of the front door on the porch of Alpha Phi, along with writing on his pecs and stomach, on surveillance.

Kent Police are looking into the matter, and they add that he never broke into the house or even touched a human being.

According to Cleveland19.com, this is actually the second time such an incident took place:

Police say that this was the second instance that the unknown man has visited a sorority.

The first incident happened on Aug. 22 just after 1:30 a.m.

If you have more information, call Kent Police at this number: 330-673-7732.

 

Article Courtesy of WOIO 19 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Rapeepong Puttakumwong and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Thanee Chooha Noom / EyeEm and Getty Images

Tweet and Third and Fourth Picture Courtesy of Twitter and WOIO 19 News Cleveland

Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

8 photos Launch gallery

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Continue reading Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls

Netflix’s All-American Actress Bre-Z, comes to Cleveland for Inaugural Saving Our Daughters & MYCOM Luncheon To Inspire Girls…Co-Hosted by 93FM’s Own, Kenya Brown

Man Caught on Surveillance Lurking Outside Kent State Sorority House in Speedo was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Videos
Latest
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 3 weeks ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 3 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 1 year ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 2 years ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 2 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 2 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close