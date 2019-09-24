CLOSE
Bill Bellamy Talks Madame C.J. Walker Legacy & Netflix Series [VIDEO]

Bill Bellamy

Source: Richmond Funny Bone / Richmond Funny Bone

Bill Bellamy is known for starring in many classics. He has appeared in movies like How to be a Player, Brotherhood, Love Jones, and many others. Now he is taking his talents to Netflix to tell the the story of a legendary woman, Madam C.J. Walker.

The limited series series chronicles the incredible true story of Madam C.J. Walker, who was the first African-American self-made millionaire. The series will feature an amazing cast of actors including Tiffany Haddish, Carmen Ejogo, Bellamy, and Octavia Spencer as Walker.

Bellamy stopped through the WTLC studios to share his thoughts on the project and Walker’s legacy.

See Also: 

You Are There 1915: Madam C.J. Walker Empowering Women at the Indiana Historical Society Contest

