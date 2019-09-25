CLOSE
WATCH:: Drone Delivers Contraband To Inmates In An Ohio Jail!

 

A video released by Cuyahoga County in Cleveland, Ohio shows an inmate picking up a drop of contraband from a hovering drone at the county jail.

The video, captured on a jail security camera, shows several inmates playing corn hole inside a fenced-off outdoor recreation area. In the video you can see an inmate looking up, spotting something off camera. The man then walks to the center of the rec area and uses a shirt like a catcher’s mitt. A black satchel falls out of the sky but the man misses the catch and the satchel falls to the ground.

The inmate then walks over to the satchel where he drops the shirt on top of it, bends over and picks the shirt up with the concealed item inside. The inmate then casually walks out of view of the camera.

According to authorities, the satchel contained a cellphone and marijuana.

Following the incident, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office launched an investigation. When the drone incident occurred, it was the second time in two days authorities said an investigation was opened into possible drug smuggling into the facility.

Just a day prior, authorities discovered a hole dug into the wall of an eighth-floor jail cell.

Source: News 5 Cleveland 

WATCH:: Drone Delivers Contraband To Inmates In An Ohio Jail! was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

