OHIO: 18 Charged In Ohio-Mexico Drug & Fake Immigration ID Operation

A federal grand jury indicted 18 people for conspiracy to “distribute heroin, launder money back to Mexico and run a fake immigration identification business.”

According to 10TV, Diego Ernesto Castaneda-Garcia was allegedly the leader of a drug trafficking organization. His operation received imported heroin from Mexico, repackaged it into user quantities and sold it around Central Ohio.

Among the 18 defendants, 13 were arrested in Ohio, the other will be sought out for custody in California.

They also are being accused of creating fake identification documents (drivers licenses, state IDs, vehicle registrations, etc.) for workers within their organization to run and smuggle drugs between Mexico and Ohio.

According to court documents co-conspirators “packaged heroin into foil balls called “fechas” – which roughly translates to “coins” in English – containing 1/10th of a gram of narcotics. Heroin was sold to users in public parking lots by “runners” who charged $100 for a group of 15 coins.”

In Ohio conspiring to possess with intent to sell can lead to a life sentence. Conspiring to launder money and create fake IDs can result in a 10-year sentence.

Source: 10TV

OHIO: 18 Charged In Ohio-Mexico Drug & Fake Immigration ID Operation was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

