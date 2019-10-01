CLOSE
Fairfield Ohio: Father & Daughter Found In A Pond

This is a sad story. A father and daughter were found in a pond in Fairfield, Ohio. Police are still investigating the story.

Via (WKRC)

A father and daughter have died after a truck went into a pond in Fairfield Monday night, according to Fairfield Police.

Fairfield Police were called to the Villages of Wildwood apartments on Brittany Lane around 7:30 p.m. They said a person walking their dog spotted a boy in the pond and they jumped in to rescue him. Someone then called 911 to report that a red truck had ended up in the pond.

