Rihanna: No Super Bowl For Riri Says She Not A Sell Out

Rihanna says she’s not a sellout there will be no Superbowl for her.

She did an interview with Vogue magazine and opened up to why she decided to boycott the NFL.

I ask Rihanna if we can discuss politics. “How deep you wanna get?” she says. “However deep you’re willing to go,” I say. She signals that I may proceed, and I ask if it’s true that she turned down the Super Bowl halftime show in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. “Absolutely,” she says. “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people. I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.” (LoveBScott)

