Ain’t nothing like a good sweet potato pie recipe like your grandma used to make! But if your grandma was like every old school grandma, she didn’t really have a recipe because she had skills like that!

So we wrote our recipe down for Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe for you enjoy and share with your entire family!

Ingredients:

4 ounces butter, softened

2 cups cooked and mashed sweet potatoes

2 cups granulated sugar

1 small can (5 ounces, about 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons) evaporated milk

1 teaspoon vanilla

3 eggs, beaten

1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon

2 prepared pie shells, unbaked

Preparation: