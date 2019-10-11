FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 10/11/19

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: Comedian Corey Holcomb stopped by to tell us about his shows this weekend at The Funny Bone at the Liberty Center.

Dr. Kent Robinson stopped by to tell us what to expect at ‘A Day of Wellness’ this weekend.

Today’s main topics: Trump vs. Biden, Trump takes shots at Jay- Z and Beyonce, Homosexuality in the world, a California city gave $500 a month to its residents as an experiment.

Written By: Raven Nevar Posted 3 hours ago

