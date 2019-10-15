Keke Wyatt: Is Having Her 10th Child!!!

Keke Wyatt is expecting her 10th child. She took to Instagram to let the world know.

“My husband Zackariah Darring and I are so happy to announce that we are expecting our new bundle of joy! We are excited to welcome the 10th addition to our beautiful family. Stay tuned for the release date & information for my new YouTube Series “The Keke Show” where you will see me balancing Wife, Mommy and Artist!!! Trust me.. it’s never a dull moment with my family. Love ya sugars”

The new arrival will make baby No. 10 for Keke. (LoveBScott)

