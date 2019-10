3 kids wandered away from daycare on Colerain ave. now there is an investigation against the daycare.

How would you feel if your child went missing from a daycare???

Via WKRC

The Smart Start Childcare Center is under investigation after three children wandered away from the daycare center Wednesday.

While the children were not harmed, the two women who rescued the kids are concerned about their safety.

