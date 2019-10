Nicki Minaj married rapper and boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

On Monday night, Minaj announced she was now off the market.

Congrats to these two!

Ms. Ebony J Wynn “The Host That Does The Most”

Check me out Sunday 11-3pm, Friday 7pm-9pm on RnB Cincy

Follow me on Twitter/ Instagram/ SnapChat: @MsEbonyj

Also On 100.3: