Cincinnati Music Hall nightly visitors

One of Cincinnati’s greatest landmarks is also one of the most haunted!

Cincinnati Music Hall is a fantastic historic venue that is said to be haunted by the spirits of the potter’s field it was built over. Skeletal remains were found onsite years ago during renovations and the sightings are so prevalent over the years you can take a ghost tour.

Music Hall was built over a pauper’s cemetery and recently named one of the most haunted places in America.

Workers are said to have heard and seen ghostly apparitions appear and disappear out of sight during the night shifts.

This sounds like the perfect Halloween thing to do in the city!