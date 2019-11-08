FacebookLiveFriday with Lincoln Ware 11/8/19

If you missed “Facebook Live Friday,” no worries, you watch it right here!

Today’s guest: No guest today.

Today’s Plate:

Michael Bloomberg might be running for a democratic nomination for the 2020 election. Lincoln provided the scenario of if it was down to Donald Trump and Michael Bloomberg, who would win? Or should another billionaire be running for president?

The conversation about evolution continues after an article was released yesterday with new information revealing that researchers have found the missing link between humans and apes. Many discussions break out on the theories about evolution from apes to water.

Lincoln brings back the “Job Check-In.”

