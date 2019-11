Deyjah Harris has unfollowed her dad on IG.

Can you blame her? After T.I. said he goes to the doctor with her to get her Hymon checked.

via Page Six:

Deyjah Harris has unfollowed her dad on Instagram, reports E! News, following comments about annual gynecologist appointments to “check her hymen.” The so-called virginity test has been both debunked and denounced by medical professionals. (LoveBScott)

Also On 100.3: