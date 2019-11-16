BROWNS: Ex-Coach Todd Haley Says The Myles Garrett-Mason Rudolph Fight is Freddie Kitchens’ Fault

The Cleveland Browns may have won that now-infamous Nov. 14 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, but it has been overshadowed by a huge brawl that broke out between players on both teams with eight seconds left to go in the game.

Football fans are split on who’s at fault on how it started, with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett being blamed by some, and Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph being blamed by others.

One former Browns coach has a completely different person to blame for the mess, and it’s placed squarely at current head coach Freddie Kitchens.

So who is blaming Kitchens?

Former Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley, that’s who!

You may remember Haley as one of the two coaches who was fired in the middle of the 2018 season, along with now-former head coach Hue Jackson.

Now, Haley is speaking out on Kitchens, Garrett, the current Browns culture, and that brawl as reported by WKYC 3News Cleveland:

During an interview on Sirius XM NFL Radio on Friday, former Browns offensive coordinator Todd Haley unloaded on his former colleague, stating, “This falls squarely right on the head coach because the head coach talks to every assistant coach, who then talk to their groups of players. And there’s an old saying in coaching, ‘You’re either coaching it, or you’re allowing it to happen.’ If you’re not coaching it, you’re allowing it to happen, and when I watch the Cleveland Browns, I see a lot of stuff being allowed to happen. Whether it’s clown shoes, visors, whatever it may be — Myles Garrett hitting the quarterback low, hitting the quarterback in the head — it’s happening too much. It’s not just a fluke.”

"When I watch the Cleveland Browns, I see a lot of stuff being allowed to happen…clown shoes, visors…Myles Garrett hitting the QB low, hitting the QB in the head. It's happening too much, it's not just a fluke" – Todd Haley reacts to the brawl last night ⬇️AUDIO⬇️ pic.twitter.com/FNDN3ZZ0zy — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) November 15, 2019

It’s safe to say that Haley is not a fan of Kitchens at all.

Speaking of Kitchens, what did he have to say about Haley’s comments?

Nothing!

Kitchens declined to comment when he had his conference call with the media on Nov. 15.

If he had something to say on Haley, it would have been quite interesting.

