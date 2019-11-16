DISCUSSION: Should the NFL Suspend Steelers QB Mason Rudolph for That Fight?

It has been reported that three players involved in that big Cleveland Browns-Pittsburgh Steelers brawl on Nov. 14 have been suspended for at least one game. They are:

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (suspended indefinitely, out for the rest of the 2019 NFL season)

(suspended indefinitely, out for the rest of the 2019 NFL season) Browns defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (suspended for one game)

(suspended for one game) Steelers offensive lineman Maurkice Pouncey (suspended for three games)

All three of those players were ejected after the fight took place.

Yet, the one player involved and who also instigated the brawl, Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, is reportedly going to be fined, but not suspended. Not right now at least.

So how did it start between Rudolph and Garrett? Here is WEWS News 5 Cleveland to break it down:

Rudolph got his hand on Garrett’s helmet first as the players grappled on the ground, but Garrett escalated the brawl after he got back on his feet. He yanked the helmet off Rudolph and swung wildly, hitting the quarterback on the top of the head.

The NFL, so far, has not suspended Rudolph, despite calls on social media to do so. The hashtag #suspendRUDOLPH has been trending on Twitter with users calling for the league to take action on the now-controversal QB, including actor Terry Crews:

I hardly ever agree with anything Max Kellerman says, but this is good #suspendRUDOLPH https://t.co/rSJv3m8DY9 — Browns Hound (@BrownsHound) November 16, 2019

Rudolph is a little pompous prick, and the fact that he wont apologize for his part proves this statement. #suspendRUDOLPH #dontstartnonewontbenone https://t.co/MHMPwvXjUq — STEPHANIELYNN_CLE (@stephanie_cle) November 16, 2019

Anybody who asks why I had to keep my cool— look no further than this Mason Rudolph/ Miles Garrett situation. One goes to work, the other does not#suspendRUDOLPH https://t.co/OV1BZ8heG1 — terry crews (@terrycrews) November 16, 2019

It’s ok for him to be a jackass…..he’s a Christ follower afterall. 🙄 #suspendRUDOLPH pic.twitter.com/GaZekDv5bK — Any Dad In America (@AnyDadInAmerica) November 16, 2019

Christ follower? Yeah Jesus wouldn't start a fight with 8 seconds left. You're a nasty player. I'm sorry if you put Christ follower on your page but kick people in the nuts, and punch people you need to re-evaluate your life #suspendRUDOLPH pic.twitter.com/JFuEGDYz3q — Sam👸🏻 (@Sami_Andreano) November 16, 2019

Do you think Mason Rudolph should be suspended for his role in the Browns-Steelers brawl?

