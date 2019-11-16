Browns Head Coach Freddie Kitchens: We Are Going to Stand By Myles Garrett

The Nov. 14 matchup between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers should have been a celebration for the Browns, and the teams fans, as the Brownies won 21-7.

Instead, the victory felt more like a loss, because it got overshadowed by that big fight with eight seconds left in the game.

Now, Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has taken to the media during the conference call to explain how now-suspended defensive end felt about the brawl, especially afterwards, and that despite the punishment from the NFL, the team is sticking by the player as WEWS News 5 Cleveland reports:

“On a personal level, that’s what I want Myles to understand. That the ball is in his court on how he responds to this. It’s up to him on showing people and the NFL that that’s not who he is,” he said. You’re looking at a guy who is tremendous asset to the organization, the fans, and he’s always out in the community.”

Kitchens also kept pointing out the positives in the Browns-Steelers, most notably the victory in which the team had not been able beat out both the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh in the same season. He was proud of how the remaining players handled themselves in midst of the brawl.

