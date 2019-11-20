Grammys: 2020 Nominees List!!!

The list of Grammy Nominees dropped today. See if your favorite artist made the list below. The complete list (Grammy)
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
I, I, Bon Iver
Norman F***ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her — H.E.R.
7 — Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
SONG OF THE YEAR
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris. H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F***ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pere Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
RECORD OF THE YEAR
“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
BEST NEW ARTIST
Black Pumas
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalía
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
“Old Town Road,” Lis Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Señorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
BEST TRADITIONAL POP VOCAL ALBUM
Sì, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
BEST RAP ALBUM
Revenge Of The Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
BEST RAP SONG
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
“A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
“Racks In the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
BEST RAP/SUNG PERFORMANCE
“Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than The Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
BEST COUNTRY DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
“Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
BEST COUNTRY SOLO PERFORMANCE
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
“Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
BEST COUNTRY SONG
“Bring My Flowers Now,“ Brandie Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out In The Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some Of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Amo, Bring Me the Horizon
Social Cues Cage The Elephant
In The End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
BEST ROCK PERFORMANCE
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
“This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
BEST ALTERNATIVE MUSIC ALBUM
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
BEST URBAN CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
Cuz I Love You, Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, NAO
Being Human In Public, Jessie Reyez
BEST R&B PERFORMANCE
“Love Again,” Daniel Ceasar & Brandy
“Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
“Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
BEST TRADITIONAL R&B PERFORMANCE
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
“Jerome,” Lizzo
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built For Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
BEST R&B SONG
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
“Look At Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
“Say So,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
BEST R&B ALBUM
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
Ventura, Anderson .Paak
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC ALBUM
LP5, Apparat
No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, RÜFÜS DU SOL
Weather, Tycho
BEST DANCE RECORDING
“Linked,” Bonobo
“Got To Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece Of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” RÜFÜS DU SOL
“Midnight Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign
BEST COMPILATION SOUNDTRACK FOR VISUAL MEDIA
The Lion King: The Songs, (Various Artists)
Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time In Hollywood, (Various Artists)
Rocketman, (Various Artists)
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, (Various Artists)
A Star Is Born, (Various Artists)
BEST SONG WRITTEN FOR VISUAL MEDIA
“The Ballad Of The Lonesome Cowboy,” Randy Newman, songwriter (Chris Stapleton), Track from: Toy Story 4
“Girl In The Movies,” Dolly Parton & Linda Perry, songwriters (Dolly Parton), Track from: Dumplin’
“I’ll Never Love Again,” (Film Version) Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Aaron Raitiere, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: A Star Is Born
“Spirit,” Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Timothy McKenzie & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Beyoncé), Track from: The Lion King
“Suspirium,” Thom Yorke, songwriter (Thom Yorke), Track from: Suspiria
BEST MUSIC VIDEO
“We’ve Got To Try,” (The Chemical Brothers) Ellie Fry, video director; Ninian Doff, video producer
“This Land,” (Gary Clark Jr.) Savanah Leaf, video director; Alicia Martinez, video producer
“Cellophane,” (FKA Twigs) Andrew Thomas Huang, video director; Alex Chamberlain, video producer
“Old Town Road (Official Movie),” (Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus) Calmatic, video director; Candice Dragonas, Melissa Larsen & Saul Levitz, video producers
“Glad He’s Gone,” (Tove Lo) Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Natan Schottenfels, video producer
BEST MUSIC FILM
Homecoming, (Beyoncé) Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Ed Burke, video directors; Dora Melissa Vargas, video producer
Remember My Name, (David Crosby) A.J. Eaton, video director; Cameron Crowe, Michele Farinola & Greg Mariotti, video producers
Birth Of The Cool, (Miles Davis) Stanley Nelson, video director; Nicole London, video producer
Shangri-La, (Various Artists) Morgan Neville, video director; Emma Baiada, video producer
Anima, (Thom Yorke) Paul Thomas Anderson, video director; Paul Thomas Anderson, Erica Frauman & Sara Murphy, video producers
BEST SPOKEN WORD ALBUM
Beastie Boys Book, (Various Artists) Michael Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Scott Sherratt & Dan Zitt, producers
Becoming, Michelle Obama
I.V. Catatonia: 20 Years As A Two-Time Cancer Survivor, Eric Alexandrakis
Mr. Know-It-All, Jon Waters
Sekou Andrews & The String Theory, Sekou Andrews & The String Theory
BEST COMEDY ALBUM
Quality Time, Jim Gaffigan
Relatable, Ellen DeGeneres
Right Now, Aziz Ansari
Son of Patricia, Trevor Noah
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
BEST MUSICAL THEATER ALBUM
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations,Saint Aubyn, Derrick Baskin, James Harkness, Jawan M. Jackson, Jeremy Pope & Ephraim Sykes, principal soloists; Scott M. Riesett, producer (Original Broadway Cast)
Hadestown, Reeve Carney, André De Shields, Amber Gray, Eva Noblezada & Patrick Page, principal soloists; Mara Isaacs, David Lai, Anaïs Mitchell & Todd Sickafoose, producers (Anaïs Mitchell, composer & lyricist) (Original Broadway Cast)
Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Danny Burstein, Tam Mutu, Sahr Ngaujah, Karen Olivo & Aaron Tveit, principal soloists; Justin Levine, Baz Luhrmann, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, producers (Original Broadway Cast)
The Music of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – In Four Contemporary Suites, Imogen Heap, producer; Imogen Heap, composer (Imogen Heap)
Oklahoma!, Damon Daunno, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Ali Stroker, Mary Testa & Patrick Vaill, principal soloists; Daniel Kluger & Dean Sharenow, producers (Richard Rodgers, composer; Oscar Hammerstein II, lyricist) (2019 Broadway Cast)