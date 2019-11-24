R. Kelly’s girlfriend reveals details about controlling relationship

Joycelyn Savage, R. Kelly’s live-in girlfriend has broken her silence about the relationship they shared.

In a Instagram post she states “There’s something I need to reveal, something I’ve should’ve talked about a long time ago”, further saying “I’m sorry.”

On Saturday November 23 Joycelyn posted about her relationship saying ” I am risking my life for many others. This story is 18+ and only for mature audience, I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember. My first story ‘Where It All Started’ is out now.”

Joycelyn alleged that R. Kelly told her that she’d be the next Aaliyah, she soon dropped out of college to pursue a career and things took a turn for the worse.

Joycelyn stated she would have to call R. Kelly “Daddy” and would threaten to destroy her career if she chose to leave.

We will stay updated on this story!