Cincinnati: Winter Weather Is On The Way!!!

Via FOX19

A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at 11 p.m. Monday and until 10 a.m. Tuesday. Snowfall Sunday night ranged from 2.5 to about 3.3 inches. It’s already slowly melting with temperatures hovering just above the freezing mark. Temperatures will climb into the upper 30s by this afternoon.Cincinnati Public Schools are operating on time Monday, but several districts are on delays.