Colin Kaepernick: New Nike Shoe Sells Out In Minutes

Colin Kaepernick’s pockets are daying I don’t need the NFL because Nike is keeping him paid. Colin’s new Air Force One shoe sells out in minutes.

via CBS:

The Air Force 1 x Colin Kaepernick is no longer available after its release Monday in North America at Nike stores, select retailers and SNKRS, Nike said, declining to release sales figures.

The sneaker’s graphics include a portrait of Kaepernick, the former NFL player considered controversial in some sports quarters and a hero in others, especially among Nike’s younger customer base. (LOVEBSCOTT)

Also On 100.3: