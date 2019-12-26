Cincinnati: 11 Year Old Shot On Christmas Day In Price Hill

A teen was arrested on Christmas Day in Price Hill. He shot an 11-year-old girl. It’s being reported that she was inadvertently struck once in the lower body. Please put the guns down innocent people are being affected by these stray bullets. She is expected to be ok.

Via FOX19

According to court records, Cincinnati police charged him after determining he “knowingly engaged in a shootout with another, causing injury to an 11-year-old innocent victim.”

The girl was inadvertently shot as two groups exchanged gunfire in the 1000 block of Gilsey Avenue near Elder’s football stadium about 12:35 p.m. Wednesday, the Pit, police said.

