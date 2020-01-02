OHIO: Officials Come Up With Free Tool Kit For Church Safety

The safety at churches is a big thing now. Now Officials have come up with a free tool kit to keep churches safe.

Via Fox19

Ohio officials have developed a free, online toolkit to help houses of worship discuss and prepare for how they would respond if they were attacked. Who would have ever thought that we would come to something like this at church!

The toolkit provides guidance for tabletop preparedness exercises that can be used for congregations of various sizes, from large synagogues to small, rural churches, said Sima Merick, director of the Ohio Emergency Management Agency.