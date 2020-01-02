CLOSE
Dr. Dre is The Decade’s Top Earning Musician!

Dr. Dre has major coinage going down! He ended out the decade on a high note being named ‘The Top Earning Musician of the Decade’ by Forbes.

According to Forbes, Dre has only dropped one album in the last 10 years but his Beats By Dre business deal with Apple, that gave him that $950 million payout put him as number one top earning musician of the entire decade. For Dre fans, you will soon be hearing more production from him as he and Kanye West announced that Dre will be working with Ye on his ‘Jesus is King Part II’ album.

Some of your other favorite celebrities made the list as well. Beyonce came in at number 3 with $685 million thanks to ivy park x Adidas collaboration and her sold out tours.

Diddy sits at #5 with $605 million. His main money maker is his Ciroc vodka line. Jay Z  landed at #7 on the list with $560 million. According to Forbes, if postmortem earnings were accounted for, then the King of Pop, Micheal Jackson’s, reported $2.37 billion would take the top spot.

Read the full list below:

  1. Dr. Dre – $950 million
  2.  Taylor Swift – $825 million
  3. Beyonce – $685 million
  4. U2 – $675 million
  5. Diddy – $605 million
  6. Elton John – $565 million
  7. Jay Z – $560 million
  8. Paul McCartney – $535 million
  9. Katy Perry – $530 million
  10. Lady Gaga – $500 million

Dr. Dre is The Decade's Top Earning Musician!

Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
Photos
