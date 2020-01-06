CLOSE
Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault In Los Angeles

First day of Harvey Weinstein trial

On day one of his New York trial, disgraced Hollywood filmmaker Harvey Weinstein was indicted on four charges of sexual assault in Los Angeles, reports the Los Angeles Times.

In that case, Weinstein was charged with raping one woman and sexually assaulting another. In total, he was charged with one felony count each of forcible rape, forcible oral copulation, sexual penetration by use of force and sexual battery by restraint.

Weinstein currently faces five felony charges in New York, based on claims by two women, one of whom will remain anonymous. Six other women who have had sexual encounters will testify in the trial, according to the New York Times.

If convicted, Weinstein faces up to 28 years in state prison.

