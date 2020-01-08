Hustlers Movie: Jennifer Lopez Production Company Is Being Sued

Jennifer Lopez is being sued by the woman who claims to be the inspiration behind the movie Hustlers… She is claiming they used her likeness and her story without permission.

via TMZ:

Samantha Barbash claims in her suit, producers approached her to get her consent for the movie and she turned a thumbs down on them. Despite the rejection, the flick was produced with J Lo playing a character obviously based on her. We broke a story back in Sept. that Barbash was pissed that she received a lowball offer from producers. (LoveBScott)

