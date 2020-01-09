CLOSE
Feature Story
HomeFeature Story

GET THE LOOK: Vivica Fox Suited Up In Winter White And You Can Do The Same For Less

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Actress Vivica Fox always makes an entrance when she steps out on the red carpet. It was no exception when she attended Fox Winter TCA All Star Party in Pasadena, California. The beauty arrived with ravishing red hair and gave us blinged out chandelier earrings and a necklace with the letter V on her chest. We see you!

FOX Winter TCA All Star Party - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

The Empire star opted for an all white suit Akris with circle laser cutouts strategically placed on the pant legs and blazer arms. She wore it sans undershirt and let the V necklace be the centerpiece inbetween her chest. She paired the look with oil spill colored pumps. We see you, Auntie Viv!

All white in the winter is always a great look and white against melanin skin just looks so lovely.

Fox’s blazer alone costs almost $1500.00 and we’re all about style on a budget. You can stunt in all white with these affordable options. Keep clicking to suit up in these all white looks!

GET THE LOOK: Vivica Fox Suited Up In Winter White And You Can Do The Same For Less  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close