CLOSE
Cincy
HomeCincy

SPORTS: Shaq and Barkley React to How the Cavs Are Handling Thug-Gate

Cleveland Cavaliers v Detroit Pistons

Source: Dave Reginek / Getty

The Cleveland Cavaliers may have gotten a win over the Detroit Pistons, 115-112, on Jan. 9, but the crew behind TNT’s popular ‘Inside the NBA’ had plenty to unload regarding the Cavs, head coach John Beilein’s use of the word “thugs” during a Wednesday film session in Detroit, which he already apologized for, and how the players are handling it.

First, let’s go to the tape:

Here’s what Shaquille O’Neal has to say, according to WKYC 3News Cleveland:

“They’re not playing like thugs, so I believe him when he said they’re playing like ‘slugs.’ Stop being so sensitive. I grew up in the 80s. I got called worse than ‘slugs’ [or ‘thugs’], trust me. So it [doesn’t] bother me.”

Kenny Smith agreed with O’Neal, and added that the roster is diverse.

Next is what Charles Barkley has to say about Beilein:

“Everybody knows everybody in basketball, I’ve never heard a bad word about him. And what makes me mad about this whole conversation is he says in his apology, ‘the coaches told me later that I said ‘thugs’ instead of ‘slugs.’”

The panel also took issue with the team complaining about the coach making them watch the film and work too hard, feel that it’s “starting to be a joke,” as Barkley said.

O’Neal thinks this is all a move to try and get Beilein dropped from the organization.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jason Miller and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Dave Reginek and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of TNT, NBA, YouTube, and WKYC 3News Cleveland

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

8 photos Launch gallery

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

Continue reading Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

Cleveland Reacts to Cavs Signing Jim Beilien as Head Coach

[caption id="attachment_4788784" align="alignnone" width="300"] Source: Jason Miller / Getty[/caption] Yesterday the Cleveland Cavaliers finally chose a successor for ex-NBA-championship winning coach Tyron Lue. NCAA fans will should rejoice, as Jim Beilien is almost considered college basketball royalty. The tenured veteran coach has enjoyed two trips to the Final Four, and has birthed 13 NCAA tournaments for four different teams over a 27 year career. Via | ESPN    

SPORTS: Shaq and Barkley React to How the Cavs Are Handling Thug-Gate  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close