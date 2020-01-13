CLOSE
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeThe Rickey Smiley Morning Show

KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring

Keke Wyatt - Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Congratulations are in order for powerhouse singer Keke Wyatt and her husband Zakariah David. Just a few weeks after their one year anniversary, the couple has welcomed a baby boy this week.

Keke made the announcement of Ke’Riah Darring’s birth on social media two days ago. Ke’Riah, however, was born on January 6th.

My husband Zackariah and I are blessed to welcome our beautiful and healthy 7lb 11ounce son, Ke’Riah Darring. He came to our family on 1/6/2020. #GodIsGood

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

So sweet! Keke didn’t miss a beat this pregnancy it seems, as she was still touring and singing wherever she was booked!

The 7lb 11ounce baby boy is the youngest of 10 siblings. Wyatt and David jumped the broom in November of 2018, a few weeks after she gave birth to her 9th child.

Congrats to them!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Urban One Honors Air Date With Ford
Videos
Latest
Universal Pictures And Legendary Pictures' Premiere Of 'Straight Outta Compton' - Arrivals
Dr. Dre to be honored at the Grammy…
 2 months ago
11.02.19
60 items
Black Music Honors 2019 [PHOTOS]
 4 months ago
09.07.19
Beyonce “Spirit” New Music From The Lion King
 6 months ago
07.10.19
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 years ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 2 years ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 2 years ago
10.05.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 2 years ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 2 years ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 3 years ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 3 years ago
06.27.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close