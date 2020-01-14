CLOSE
Tyler Perry: Not Happy With The Oscars, Jennifer Lopez Not Nominated

Tyler Perry is not happy with the Oscars. They didn’t even nominate the Jennifer Lopez foe her role in Hustlers.

via TMZ:

Tyler says it’s crazy J Lo didn’t earn a nom for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Hustlers.” Remember, she already earned Golden Globe and SAG nominations for the role as a conniving stripper. The Academy wasn’t impressed.

There’s also “The Farewell” star, Awkwafina … who had already made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe in the lead actress category. But, Tyler says The Oscars, once again, got it wrong.

